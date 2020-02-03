Shakira didn't leave rock music fans entirely out of the equation during her Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance alongside fellow superstar Jennifer Lopez on Sunday (Feb. 2). In separate portions of the concert, Shakira brandished a sparkly electric guitar and sat behind a drum kit.

Not to mention the very rocking practice of crowd surfing that Shakira participated in during her televised Super Bowl set. As if to underscore her rock nods, Shakira also wore a Guns N' Roses T-Shirt to a pre-game event with J.Lo. See that photo and watch the pair's complete Super Bowl halftime show video down toward the bottom of this post.

For the second song of the evening, "Empire," Shakira donned an eye-catching red guitar during the chorus of the tune. (The number originally appears on the Colombian singer's self-titled 2014 album, and it was the second single from that effort, following "Can't Remember to Forget You" with Rihanna.)

The guitar that Shakira used during the show at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium was actually a customized version of a Gibson Firebird. Loudwire included the same guitar in its 2019 Holiday Gear Guide last year.

Just after that section, a portion of Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" was played by the band before Shakira continued her set. Later, the singer took some drum sticks to a white Pearl drum kit as J.Lo welcomed her daughter, 11-year-old Emme, to the stage for a duet that subsequently saw Shakira join in.

Some more blatant rockers popped up during the commercial breaks. A new Pearl Jam song appeared in a Verizon ad, and a classic Guns N' Roses tune formed the basis of a beer spot. Foo Fighters' music got used in a T-Mobile commercial, and a Facebook advertisement featured musical assistance from none other than Twisted Sister.

Shakira & J. Lo's Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show - Jan. 2, 2020