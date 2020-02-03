Foo Fighters’ Music Used in New T-Mobile 5G Super Bowl Ad

In the lead up to the Super Bowl kickoff, Foo Fighters got an extra boost from T-Mobile, who used the instrumental of the band's song "Walk" in their latest 5G-teasing spot.

"Call us crazy, but we listen to our customers, then we shut up and give them what they want," begins the narration on the T-Mobile ad, which features people from various walks of life on their phones. In this case, T-Mobile extolls the virtues of 5G, but does it while the soaring instrumental of "Walk" plays in the background.

Watch the T-Mobile spot below.

"Walk" was featured on the band's 2011 album, Wasting Light. The uplifting song was the third release from the album, following "White Limo" and "Rope," and it hit No. 1 on both Billboard's Alternative Rock and Mainstream Rock Songs charts.

Foo Fighters are currently at work on their tenth studio album. While no release details have been announced as of yet, the band will be back on the concert stage in April. See their dates here.

T-Mobile 5G Ad

Foo Fighters, "Walk"