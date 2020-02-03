Unless your Super Bowl party was as quiet as a library, it's likely you missed hearing Pearl Jam's brand new song "River Cross" in Verizon's 5G commercial, which also starred actor Harrison Ford, who provided the narration.

The song is part of the grunge icon's first album in seven years, Gigaton, and is just the second piece of new music fans have heard off the forthcoming effort.

"Rover Cross" contrasts the experimental lead single, "Dance of the Clairvoyants," and, in the minute-long ad, all we hear is a tender, atmospheric buildup, boosted by a couple lines from Eddie Vedder as the commercial's end draws near with pounding, minimalist drums echoing off into the distance.

Watch the commercial below.

Presumably, Pearl Jam will be issuing "River Cross" next, but, for now, the full version has yet to be released, serving as a mere tease for fans eager to hear what other sounds may be present on Gigaton, the band's highly-anticipated 11th album.

The new album drops on March 27, a week after Pearl Jam kick off their North American tour. Get more details on Gigaton here and check below for the upcoming tour dates.

New Pearl Jam Song "River Cross" Featured in Verizon Super Bowl Commercial

Pearl Jam 2020 North American Tour Dates

March 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

March 20 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

March 24 – Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

March 28 – Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

March 30 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

April 02 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

April 04 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

April 06 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 09 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

April 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 13 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

April 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 18 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 19 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena