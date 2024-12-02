AC/DC Announce 2025 North American Stadium Tour

AC/DC have just announced a long-awaited North American tour. It's their first since touring the continent in 2016 with Axl Rose fronting the band in place of Brian Johnson, who was sidelined with severe hearing issues.

Now, the rock legends will be back with Johnson in tow for the next leg of their Power Up tour. The 77-year-old frontman will be flanked by founder and lead guitarist Angus Young and his nephew Stevie, who plays rhythm guitar, in addition to touring members Matt Laug (drums) and Chris Chaney (bass).

Power Up, AC/DC's most recent album, was released in 2020 to critical acclaim, featuring singles "Shot In the Dark" and "Demon Fire," as well as fan favorites including "Through the Mists of Time" and "Realize."

Fans can likely expect to hear one or two of those newer songs as well as a load of classics from the Brian Johnson and Bon Scott eras.

AC/DC's 2025 tour kicks off on April 10 in Minnesota and will come to an end in Ohio on May 28. Support will come from The Pretty Reckless.

See all of the scheduled tour dates directly below and look for tickets to go on sale on Dec. 6 at 12PM local time at AC/DC's website.

AC/DC 2025 Tour Dates

