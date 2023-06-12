AC/DC lead vocalist Brian Johnson joined fellow English singer Sam Fender onstage at Newcastle, England's St. James' Park on June 10 to sing two AC/DC classics during Fender's concert there.

In Johnson's first onstage appearance of 2023, they performed Back in Black's title track as well as "You Shook Me All Night Long."

Johnson and Fender share a geographic kinship, as Classic Rock noted — they both hail from the "Geordie" area of England in the Tyneside region. "We cannot really do AC/DC songs without the one, the only Geordie legend, the singer of AC/DC, Brian Johnson!" Fender said before bringing the AC/DC icon out onstage.

See fan-captured footage below.

READ MORE: Brian Johnson Writes New Memoir

The June 10 Sam Fender show was his second of two nights at Newcastle United's 50,000-capacity home stadium. Accompanying him and Johnson on the AC/DC songs was Fender's early guitar instructor, a musician named Phil Martin.

For fans wishing to see AC/DC live, the Australian classic rock act will perform at Indio, California's new Power Trip festival this October. It's their only tour date of 2023 so far.

Brian Johnson With Sam Fender, "Back in Black" (AC/DC Live Cover)

Brian Johnson With Sam Fender, "You Shook Me All Night Long" (AC/DC Cover)

AC/DC Brian Johnson Statue

In April, Johnson was honored with a sculpted likeness of his early AC/DC visage in Namur, Belgium — the city where he played his first show with AC/DC after preceding the late Bon Scott.

The Brian Johnson statue — the half-body sculpture appears like a cross between a bust and a full-size representation — was unveiled on April 16 after a local campaign spearheaded by the area broadcaster RTBF and several AC/DC fans in the region.

Namur is "a very special place for me," Johnson said in a video to those in the Belgian town.

Brian Johnson Speaks to Namur, Belgium

The AC/DC vocalist added of that June 1980 day, "It was the first night I sang with AC/DC and I was a very nervous boy. So, that memory will stay with me forever. And now that you've built this statue — honestly, I'm not worthy of it. I thank you."

