Two Child Actors From ‘School of Rock’ Are Now Engaged

Two child actors from the comedy School of Rock are now engaged.

Starring Jack Black, School of Rock came out in September of 2003. We first reported on the relationship between two of the child actors from the movie, Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, in May of 2021 after a fan of the movie discovered that the pair were dating through TikTok.

Hale portrayed Marta in the film and Massagli played Frankie in the movie, known as "Blondie" and the "tough guy," respectively. They were 10 and 11 years old when they first met on the set of the film.

See images of their respective characters below.

Caitlin Hale as Marta in 'School of Rock'

Caitlin Hale in 'School of Rock' YouTube - Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers loading...

Angelo Massagli as Frankie in 'School of Rock'

Angelo Massagli in 'School of Rock' YouTube - Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers loading...

Inside Edition reports that some of the cast were in a group chat together, and would update each other on big life events. Massagli told the publication that when he learned Hale was moving to his home state of Florida, they went out for lunch and reconnected. Thus, the couple has actually been together since 2016.

“The rest is history,” Hale added.

In late September, Hale shared a series of professional black-and-white photos on her Instagram with the caption "Sneak peek," and a ring can be seen on her finger in some of them. See the post below.

It's great when rock brings people together, especially in this way. Congrats to the couple on their engagement! Perhaps Black will perform at their wedding.