‘School of Rock’ Co-Stars Get Married + Cast Reunites at Wedding

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, two of the child actors from the 2003 Jack Black-starring comedy School of Rock, recently got married with several of their co-stars on hand to celebrate the nuptials.

In the movie, Jack Black fraudulently took on the role of a substitute teacher and turned the classroom into an education on how to become a rock band. Hale played Marta (nicknamed "Blondie" by Black's character), one of the band's backing singers, while Massagli was Frankie (nicknamed "tough guy") who handled security.

News that the couple were dating first surfaced publicly in 2021 when a fan of the movie took notice that the couple were together through TikTok. However, in a 2021 interview with Inside Edition, Massagli confirmed that they had actually been together since 2016. The onetime child stars had remained in a group chat with the other cast members and Massagli reached out to Hale when he learned she was moving to his home state of Florida. After agreeing to meet for lunch, the relationship grew from there.

"I remember my first audition for School of Rock like it was yesterday," he told Inside Edition in 2021. "I get in there and the little blonde girl next to me, she gets called in first and she starts singing show tunes and just blows the roof off the place. It was excellent."

The couple got engaged in October of 2024.

About the Wedding

Rivkah Reyes, who played bassist Katie in the movie, shared some video from the wedding reception on TikTok. She soundtracked the video with Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," which played a significant role in the film as a favorite song of Principal Mullins (Joan Cusack).

The video also includes several of Hale and Massagli's co-stars from the film including Brian Falduto (Billy), Joey Gaydos Jr. (Zack), Robert Tsai (Lawrence), Maryam Hassan (Tomika), Aleisha Allen (Alicia), Cole Hawkins (Leonard), Z Infante (Gordon) and James Hosey (Marco). The montage includes some of the cast members dancing and posing for photos as well as the happy couple sharing a dance together.

Though Hale and Massagli found early attention for their appearances in the movie, both have left acting. Hale currently works as an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist and Massagli graduated from University of Miami School of Law in 2019.

