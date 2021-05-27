Kevin Clark, the drummer in the hit 2003 film featuring Jack Black, School of Rock, has died at the age of 32 after reportedly being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in the Chicago area, reports TMZ.

In remembrance of his former co-star, Black shared two photos on Instagram (seen below), one being an image from the movie and the other alongside Clark as an adult. "Devastating news," wrote Black, "Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken, Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

Rivkah Reyes, who played the role of Katie in the flick, also expressed remorse for the loss of Clark. "Love you forever, Spaz. I will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we'd run into each other in Chicago. Thank you for always showing up for me with that 'big brother I never had' energy," he said on Twitter (see post below).

In the movie, which grossed $131 million at the box office worldwide, Clark played the role of Freddy 'Spazzy McGee' Jones and it served as his one and only acting credit.

TMZ notes that Clark "was riding his bicycle on the Northwest Side of Chicago early Wednesday morning when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata," driven by a 20-year-old woman, per police. It is also alleged that he was then rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead at 2:04AM CT according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Clark's drumming skills were not resigned just to School of Rock and he was, as of most recent, the drummer for the rock band Dreadwolf, who released their latest album, Escape Rhythm, earlier this year.

Listen to the song "Aberration" further down the page.

Loudwire extends our condolences to Clark's family, friends, bandmates, co-stars and all else who knew him. Rest in peace.

Jack Black Remembers Late School of Rock Co-Star Kevin Clark

Actress Rivkah Reyes Remembers Kevin Clark

Dreadwolf, "Aberration"