Jack Black Evokes ‘School of Rock’ in David Bowie Cover With Music Students

Jack Black recently collaborated with students at San Francisco's Blue Bear School of Music on a cover version of David Bowie's classic "Suffragette City" for the school's 50th anniversary.

The rendition brings to mind the movie School of Rock, the 2003 comedy in which Black, an actor and a musician, portrays a substitute teacher who instructs grade-schoolers in the ways of rock music. However, the pupils at Blue Bear — dubbed the "original school of rock" by Black — are all in their teens. Together with the screen star and Tenacious D member, the young rockers gave the 1972 Ziggy Stardust-era single a run for its money.

Black says, "A good friend of mine (Paul Cummins) told me about Blue Bear and the incredible work they've been doing. I jumped at the chance to celebrate their 50th anniversary by jamming some Bowie with their teen all-star band. So fun. What an honor. They've been teaching kids to rock since 1971! I love Blue Bear…the original school of rock!!!"

The nonprofit Blue Bear School of Music is led by Executive Director Dr. Steven Savage and has taught 40,000 students over the years, according to its website. The school also offers a range of free music education programs in its surrounding local communities.

Last month, Black made a cameo in Nandi Bushell and Roman Morello's "The Children Will Rise Up" video. Before that, Black got "Vaccinated" with his Tenacious D foil, Kyle Gass. Last year, Black did the then-viral "WAP" dance challenge in only his Speedos.

