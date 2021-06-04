Tenacious D's Kyle Gass is celebrating his COVID-19 vaccination with a vaccine-themed take on the Ramones' classic "I Wanna Be Sedated," and the accompanying music video features his bandmate in the D, Jack Black, plus Evanescence singer Amy Lee and others. The song is called "Vaccinated."

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather and TV and film stars such as John C. Reilly, Samantha Bee and Kathy Najimy also make appearances in Gass' cameo-filled clip. Rock acts such as Black Stone Cherry, Danko Jones and The Protomen have a hand in the action, too, as Rolling Stone pointed out.

"Vaccinated" takes the familiar lyrics of "Sedated" and, as one might guess, makes them applicable to many people's situations among the vaccine campaign that's made significant strides in the United States this year and is still reaching across the globe. The music world has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with many other industries; now, with large concerts and live events slowly coming back, a light-hearted tune can serve as an emboldening message for listeners.

"Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now / I'm gettin' vaccinated," Gass sings. "Waited so long that I wrote down this song / I'm gettin' vaccinated."

The original "I Wanna Be Sedated," one of the Ramones' best known songs, first appeared on an album from the Joey Ramone-led rockers in 1978, kicking off the B-side to their Road to Ruin.

Vaccinated Cast in Order of Appearance: John C. Riley

Kyle Gass

The Protomen

Steve Lukather

Danko Jones

Ben Wells

Kevin and Eli Weisman

Dan Finnerty

Kirk Ward

JR Reed

Cynthia Ettinger

Amy Lee and son Jack

Kathy Najimy

Kelly Loomis

Jack Black

Samantha Bee

Wanni Yu and family

Kyle Gass, "Vaccinated"