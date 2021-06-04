Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass Rounds Up Jack Black, Amy Lee + More for ‘Vaccinated’
Tenacious D's Kyle Gass is celebrating his COVID-19 vaccination with a vaccine-themed take on the Ramones' classic "I Wanna Be Sedated," and the accompanying music video features his bandmate in the D, Jack Black, plus Evanescence singer Amy Lee and others. The song is called "Vaccinated."
Toto guitarist Steve Lukather and TV and film stars such as John C. Reilly, Samantha Bee and Kathy Najimy also make appearances in Gass' cameo-filled clip. Rock acts such as Black Stone Cherry, Danko Jones and The Protomen have a hand in the action, too, as Rolling Stone pointed out.
Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.
"Vaccinated" takes the familiar lyrics of "Sedated" and, as one might guess, makes them applicable to many people's situations among the vaccine campaign that's made significant strides in the United States this year and is still reaching across the globe. The music world has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with many other industries; now, with large concerts and live events slowly coming back, a light-hearted tune can serve as an emboldening message for listeners.
"Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now / I'm gettin' vaccinated," Gass sings. "Waited so long that I wrote down this song / I'm gettin' vaccinated."
The original "I Wanna Be Sedated," one of the Ramones' best known songs, first appeared on an album from the Joey Ramone-led rockers in 1978, kicking off the B-side to their Road to Ruin.
Vaccinated Cast in Order of Appearance:
John C. Riley
Kyle Gass
The Protomen
Steve Lukather
Danko Jones
Ben Wells
Kevin and Eli Weisman
Dan Finnerty
Kirk Ward
JR Reed
Cynthia Ettinger
Amy Lee and son Jack
Kathy Najimy
Kelly Loomis
Jack Black
Samantha Bee
Wanni Yu and family