South Park viewers fond of the irreverent animated sitcom's side character Towelie — the anthropomorphic bath towel that enjoys nothing more than smoking marijuana — are in for a treat this 420. Get ready to blaze it up because South Park has teamed with Adidas Originals to turn Towelie into a shoe: a limited-edition Adidas Campus 80 sneaker.

As reported by sneakerhead spots such as Hypebeast and Sole Collector, the "chalk purple" Adidas kicks, which come complete with Towelie eyes on the tongue that turn "bloodshot" red when exposed to UV light, are due to be released sometime around the imminent April date stoners have come to regard as a holiday for their fave pastime.

See a bunch of photos of the shoes down toward the bottom of this post.

After all, what South Park fan wouldn't want to rock a pair of Towelies on their feet? But for those who live a lifestyle similar to Towelie's, the unseen aspects of the sneakers might be even more alluring. That's because the shoes have a small, hidden stash pocket on the inside of each tongue.

Yet that's not all. Above each pocket is inscribed one of Towelie's signature phrases — "I have no idea what's going on." And just like Towelie, the shoe's wearer may lose grasp of what's happening around them should they consume any plant matter they choose to store inside the sneaker.

Additionally, the Adidas x South Park Campus 80 upper isn't made of canvas or leather, but a terrycloth similar to a bath towel. They also come with a pair of Towelie keychains, one for each shoe.

Adidas isn't the only huge shoe brand that's recently adopted a cultural touchstone that speaks to smokers. Last year, Nike released a "furry" version of the SB Dunk Low in collaboration with psychedelic rock legends The Grateful Dead. That shoe also contained a hidden stash pocket.

Shoe lovers interested in copping a pair of the Towelie sneakers will have to keep their eyes peeled until April 20. Until then, relive the top 10 music moments that have happened on South Park.

Adidas Originals x South Park Campus 80 Towelie Shoes

