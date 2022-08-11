Primus + Ween Join Matt Stone + Trey Parker to Play Lots of ‘South Park’ Songs + ‘America F–k Yeah’ Live

Two celebratory concerts were staged at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the hit TV series South Park. Joining co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker onstage were Primus and Ween at various points of the show, as well as Rush legends Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

The sets spanned 30 songs or more, including covers of Primus, Ween and Rush songs, but the majority of each night was dedicated to songs that have been featured in South Park episodes across its 25 seasons, as well as the show's theme song (which was originally composed by Primus) as well as selections from the movie South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut.

Meanwhile, "America, Fuck Yeah" from Stone and Parker's 2004 film Team America: World Police served as the encore at the Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 concerts.

Among the standout South Park episode song choices were "Lemmiwinks," as featured in the Season 6 episode "The Death Camp of Intolerance," "Let's Fighting Love" from the Season 8 episode "Good Times With Weapons" and "Have You Heard About My Robot Friend?" from the Season 8 episode "Awesom-O."

Watch fan-filmed footage of some of the song performances directly below and scroll further down the page to see the complete setlist from both shows.

Primus With Matt Stone + Trey Parker, South Park Theme Song

Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Ween + Primus, "America, Fuck Yeah"

Trey Parker, Matt Stone + Ween, "Kyle's Mom's a Bitch"

Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Primus + Ween, "Lemmiwinks"

Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Primus + Ween, "San Diego"

Matt Stone + Trey Parker Setlist — Aug. 9, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

*at various points, the South Park co-creators were joined by Primus, Ween, South Park composer Bruce Howell and Rush's Geddy Lee + Alex Lifeson

01. "Take Me Away (Ween cover) (with Ween) (solo)

02. "Roses Are Free" (Ween cover) (with Ween) (solo)

03. "It's Gonna Be a Long Night" (Ween cover) (with Primus) (Primus & Ween)

04. "Here Come the Bastards" (Primus cover) (with Ween) (Primus & Ween)

05. "Uncle Fucka" (with Primus) (All 3 acts)

06. "Montage" (with Primus) (Matt Stone on drums and all 3 acts)

07. "San Diego" (with Primus) (All 3 acts)

08. "It's Easy, M'Kay" (with Tim Alexander) (proceeded by Colorado Governer Jared Polis awarding Trey and Matt August 10th, 2022 as "South Park")

19. "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver" (Primus cover) (with Primus) (only)

10. "Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers" (Primus cover) (with Primus) (only)

11. "South Park Theme" (Primus cover) (with Primus) (all 3 versions with TP + MS)

12. "Butter's Theme Song" Play Video

13. "Have You Heard About My Robot Friend?"

14. "Blame Canada" (with Primus)

15. "Closer to the Heart" (Rush cover) (with Rush) (Primus, Rush, and MS on drums)

16. "On a Colorado Farm" (with Primus) (all 3 acts)

17. "Piss up a Rope" (Ween cover) (with Ween) (only)

18. "Wynona's Big Brown Beaver" (Primus cover) (with Primus) (only)

19. "Gay Fish" (Claude Coleman Jr. on drums and Bruce Howell on guitar)

20. "Man Up" (with Ween) (Bruce Howell on guitar)

21. "The Mollusk" (Ween cover) (with Ween) (only)

22. "Voodoo Lady" (Ween cover) (with Ween) (only)

23. "Too Many Puppies" (Primus cover) (with Primus) (only)

24. "Tommy the Cat" (Primus cover) (with Primus) (MS as Butters on vocals)

25. "Let's Fighting Love" (with Michael Melchiondo) (Larry "Ler" LaLonde, Tim " Herb" Alexander, and Bruce Howell)

26. "When I Was on Top of You" (MS on drums and Bruce Howell on guitar)

27. "Merry Fucking Christmas"

28. "Lemmiwinks" (with Primus) (all 3 acts dressed in Medieval clothing and John Hansen singing Mr. Slave's parts)

29. "Kyle's Mom's a Bitch" (with Ween) (film version, Bruce Howell on guitar)

30. "What Would Brian Boitano Do? Pt. II" (with Michael Melchiondo) (with Tim "Herb" Alexander, Larry "Ler" LaLonde, and Bruce Howell)

31. "Yelper Special" (with Primus) (all 3 acts)

Encore:

32. "America, Fuck Yeah" (with Primus) (all 3 acts)

Matt Stone + Trey Parker Setlist — Aug. 10, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

*at various points, the South Park co-creators were joined by Primus, Ween, South Park composer Bruce Howell and Rush's Geddy Lee + Alex Lifeson

01. "Take Me Away (Ween cover) (with Ween) (solo)

02. "Roses Are Free" (Ween cover) (with Ween) (solo)

03. "It's Gonna Be a Long Night" (Ween cover) (with Primus) (Primus & Ween)

04. "Here Come the Bastards" (Primus cover) (with Ween) (Primus & Ween)

05. "Uncle Fucka" (with Primus) (All 3 acts)

06. "Montage" (with Primus) (Matt Stone on drums and all 3 acts)

07. "San Diego" (with Primus) (All 3 acts)

08. "It's Easy, M'Kay" (with Tim Alexander) (proceeded by Colorado Governer Jared Polis awarding Trey and Matt August 10th, 2022 as "South Park")

19. "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver" (Primus cover) (with Primus) (only)

10. "Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers" (Primus cover) (with Primus) (only)

11. "South Park Theme" (Primus cover) (with Primus) (all 3 versions with TP + MS)

12. "Butter's Theme Song" Play Video

13. "Have You Heard About My Robot Friend?"

14. "Blame Canada" (with Primus)

15. "Closer to the Heart" (Rush cover) (with Rush) (Primus, Rush, and MS on drums)

16. "On a Colorado Farm" (with Primus) (all 3 acts)

17. "Buckingham Green" (Ween cover) (with Ween) (solo)

18. "My Name Is Mud" (Primus cover) (with Primus) (solo)

19. "Gay Fish" (Claude Coleman Jr. on drums and Bruce Howell on guitar)

20. "The Mollusk" (Ween cover) (with Ween) (only)

21. "Voodoo Lady" (Ween cover) (with Ween) (only)

22. "Tommy the Cat" (Primus cover) (with Primus) (MS as Butters on vocals)

23. "Let's Fighting Love" (with Michael Melchiondo) (Larry "Ler" LaLonde, Tim " Herb" Alexander, and Bruce Howell)

24. "When I Was on Top of You" (MS on drums and Bruce Howell on guitar)

25. "Merry Fucking Christmas"

The Death Camp of Intolerance Lemmiwinks clip

26. "Lemmiwinks" (with Primus) (all 3 acts dressed in Medieval clothing and John Hansen singing Mr. Slave's parts)

27. "Kyle's Mom's a Bitch" (with Ween) (film version, Bruce Howell on guitar)

28. "What Would Brian Boitano Do? Pt. II" (with Michael Melchiondo) (with Tim "Herb" Alexander, Larry "Ler" LaLonde, and Bruce Howell)

You're Not Yelping clips

29. "Yelper Special" (with Primus) (all 3 acts)

Encore:

30. "America, Fuck Yeah" (with Primus) (all 3 acts)