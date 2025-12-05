Aerosmith + Yungblud Now Team With Country Superstar on New Song ‘Wild Woman’

While Aerosmith and Yungblud are a pretty interesting pairing unto themselves, they've added a little more star power to one of their songs. Having previously brought in Steve Martin to play banjo on a new version of the previous hit, "My Only Angel," they've now pulled in country superstar Lainey Wilson to join them on their latest single, "Wild Woman."

Though the original version that appears on the One More Time EP only features Aerosmith and Yungblud, it appears as though Yungblud had reached out to Wilson to add some vocals to the track.

In a tweet shared by Yungblud on Thursday (Dec. 4), it shows him video chatting with Wilson. The country star then shares some of her recording sessions and what she was adding to the track, with Yungblud offering some creative suggestions as well.

“I’m really hyped to have Lainey Wilson jump on this record with us," shared Yungblud. "I have been a fan of her for a while. Her life story is truly inspirational. With this record, we really needed a female vocalist who could carry it with the level of authenticity that Lainey embodies. We needed a wild woman and we for sure got one!”

The Aerosmith and Yungblud One More Time EP is currently available in multiple formats. The five-song set features the aforementioned "My Only Angel" as well as a new 2025 mix of "Back in the Saddle."

Aerosmith + Yungblud, "Wild Woman" (Lainey Wilson Version)

Yungblud in 2026

In addition to the One More Time EP, Yungblud has also been supporting his Grammy nominated Idols album over this past year. He'll return to the road stateside on May 1 in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with U.S. shows booked through June 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

All dates and ticketing information can be found through Yungblud's website.