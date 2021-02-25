AFI are back with a double dose of new music today. The band has just released their driving new rock track "Looking Tragic" along with the faster-paced cut "Begging for Trouble," and they've now announced the details for their forthcoming album Bodies.

"'Looking Tragic' addresses the theme of overstimulation resulting in desensitization," says frontman Davey Havok. "Melodic and driving, the song came to life quickly and immediately stood out as a track to make bodies, if not sentiments, move." Check out the video and lyrics below.

Meanwhile drummer Adam Carson chimed in on the other new offering, "Begging for Trouble." "After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade and Davey, in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realized demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record," stated Carson. "'Begging For Trouble' was green lit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record." The song and lyrics can be checked out below.

Both songs follow on the heels of the previously released pair of tracks - "Twisted Tongues" and "Escape From Los Angeles." And with four songs revealed, AFI are now giving us the details on their upcoming release as well. Bodies is set for a June 11 release via Rise Records and pre-orders are being taken here. The full track listing and artwork can be viewed below.

The Bodies album was produced by the band's own Jade Puget and mixed by Tony Hoffer. "AFI is such an integral part of who I am. What we do with AFI together is a foundation for me," explains frontman Davey Havok. "Coming back is a return to a home I've always known."

"I couldn’t do what I do in AFI in any other place," adds guitarist Jade Puget. "Davey and I have written songs together for over 20 years now. I couldn't find the thing he and I have together anywhere else, nor the thing the four of us have when we come together. AFI is home for me and will always be that."

"At this point, it's not even a choice. It's just what I do," drummer Adam Carson concurs. "I started this band with Davey when I was 16. It's something that I love so much. It's just a part of me."

"Every album is an opportunity to show people a snapshot of our evolution," adds bassist Hunter Burgan. "And with this band, it's always something fresh. We’ve been playing together for so long that I have a deep understanding of each of my bandmates‘ musical styles, and yet I am still pleasantly surprised by the new things they bring to each record."

As for what to expect, Puget cautions, "Anyone who knows our catalog knows that no two records really sit together. Some sit a little closer, maybe. We do certain things, just by virtue of who we are, that are consistent, but those things come about organically. Every time we do something, I have to judge it on its own merits. Some fans are going to judge a new album, or a new song, based on what's come before. But as artists, we can't do that, because it would only hinder our creativity." Get ready to see what AFI provide listeners this time.

AFI, "Looking Tragic" (Official Video)

AFI, "Looking Tragic" Lyrics

Wait a minute. This may be boring.

Is it less than a total mess?

In a minute this may turn sour if we last. Wait a minute. You may be boring

icy holes in my snowy head

ever dry and yet warmly melting in cold beds. Everyone’s looking tragic

looking for the new panic

looking for a new panic in anyone. He spun light into black skyscrapers.

She hid weapons beneath her dress.

Wait a minute. I may be boring you to death. Everyone’s looking tragic

looking for the new panic

looking for a new panic in anyone. What a total mess. I’ll take her.

What a total mess. I’ll take him.

What a total mess. I’ll take her.

What a total mess. I’ll take them. Everyone’s looking panicked

looking for something tragic

looking for a new panic in anyone.

AFI, "Begging for Trouble"

AFI, "Begging for Trouble" Lyrics

Just for fun, my vibrant one, grow old.

With dying suns my vibrant one’s grown cold. You grow cold as you wait for me in the night, as you struggle.

You’ll wait for me, for you asked for trouble. We’re not done, my trembling one, be still

Til I come parading back in red frills with black thrills for you. Tou wait for me in the night, as you struggle.

You’ll wait for me, for you asked for trouble. Don’t take tears in your dress seriously.

Don’t take wounds in my chest seriously

And, desperately, I beg you Wait for me in the night, as you struggle.

You’ll wait for me, for you asked...begged for trouble.

Just wait.

AFI, Bodies Artwork + Track Listing

Rise Records

1. Twisted Tongues

2. Far Too Near

3. Dulceria

4. On Your Back

5. Escape From Los Angeles

6. Begging for Trouble

7. Back From the Flesh

8. Looking Tragic

9. Death of the Party

10. No Eyes

11. Tied to a Tree