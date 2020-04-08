When Queen's Brian May invites you to jam, people listen. In this case, videographer Jason McNamara thought it might be cool to round up some famous friends to take on May's "Hammer to Fall" challenge and the result can be seen in the player below.

The clip begins with McNamara watching May's video, then reaching out to Simon Croft for a guitar solo only to learn that all he has is a banana. Not giving up on the idea, McNamara drifts off to dream, imagining Halestorm's Arejay Hale frantically wanting to join the project, even if he has to play his trashcans. From there, the actual video performance comes together.

The clip turns into an all-star jam, using Brian May's video play-along of "Hammer to Fall" and bolstering it with support from Arejay Hale, Testament's Alex Skolnick, Sons of Apollo's Jeff Scott Soto and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, James Lomenzo, Stu Hamm, Marco Minnemann, Debby Holiday, Kenny Aronoff, Cameron Brown and Justin Murphy.

McNamara, who hosts a "Live Streams With Famous Friends," stated, "Thank you soooooooo much to the talents, time of our friends around the world." For more information on McNamara's LSwFF channel, check here.

And to see more attempts at the Brian May "Hammer to Fall" challenge, see the Twitter hashtag compiled here.

LSwFF.com All-Stars Take on Brian May's "Hammer to Fall" Challenge