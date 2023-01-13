Alice Cooper Bringing New Stage Show for 2023 Spring Headline Tour
The original shock rocker, Alice Cooper, is bringing something fresh to the road this spring, as he's preparing an all-new stage shows that he's dubbed "Too Close for Comfort."
While Cooper kept quiet on details of the forthcoming tour, given his penchant for grabbing the audience's attention, you can bank on an entertaining show to go along with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's legendary catalog of music.
The tour gets underway April 29 in Youngstown, Ohio, keeping Cooper on tour for a few weeks with the tour leg currently expected to wrap on May 18 in Biloxi, Mississippi. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed toward the bottom of this post.
There will be an Alice Cooper fan club pre-sale taking place this coming Tuesday (Jan. 17) at 10AM local time that runs through Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10PM local time. The general public on-sale kicks off next Friday (Jan. 20) at 10AM local time. Be sure to get your tickets here.
Cooper's most recent album was the 2021 effort, Detroit Stories.
Alice Cooper Spring 2023 Tour Dates
April 29 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
May 2 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
May 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre
May 6 — Bemidji, Minn. @ Sanford Center
May 9 — Champaign, Ill. @ State Farm Center
May 10 — Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace Theater
May 13 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Tennessee Theatre
May 14 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
May 15 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
May 17 — Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
May 18 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Beau Rivage Theatre
May 20 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville*
*Festival; Already on sale