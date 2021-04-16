As a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Alice Cooper has already made his name in the music industry, but with the "Driven to Perform" garage band competition Cooper is helping to find the next great band.

"Driven to Perform" actually unites Cooper with the Cooper Tires company who are backing the contest. Together they've scoured the nation to narrow down the field to three finalists — Suspect208, South of Eden and Ashland. The three bands will now rely on fans to cast their votes to proclaim a winner at the DrivenToPerformConcert.com website. As for the big prize, the winning entrant will join Evanescence for their May 13 livestream performance.

All three bands were asked to submit an original work for the competition as well as a cover of Alice Cooper's song "Under My Wheels." You can currently see videos of all the performances at the Driven to Perform website and place your votes for your favorites through April 28.

During the waiting period for the votes to be cast and tallied, Cooper will mentor each of the acts, helping to develop their sound and share stories of how to build a career that lasts. Those feedback sessions will also be available for viewing at the website.

“Teaming up with Alice Cooper to find the next great garage band is a perfect fit for the Cooper Tires brand,” said Senior Vice President & President, Americas, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Chris Ball. “Drive and performance are at the core of what we do as a company that designs and produces winning tires. Alice, with his legendary performances and endurance as an artist, personifies these qualities as well. We are looking forward to seeing how the bands perform and how fans respond to each unique sound. With the opportunity to open for Evanescence, we are confident we will see the true drive and grit of each band as they vie to take that grand prize.”

“I was born and spent my early years in Detroit, so cars are in my DNA,” adds Cooper. “The music of Detroit is a true part of the soundtrack of my life. This garage band contest and the concept of being 'Driven to Perform’ strike a chord with me because I started out in the music business really young. I began my career the same way so many of these bands did. I was driven to someday get up on stage and perform. It is in garages across the country that so many musicians find their sound and get their start.”

Head on over to DrivenToPerformConcert.com now.