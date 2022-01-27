Timeless shock rocker Alice Cooper is going the spoken word route on his new record.

A 12" vinyl disc that features Cooper reading a 16-minute horror tale has been released as Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness by rock and metal licensing company Metal Department.

It's a companion to the licensee's online slots game based on the singer that emerged last year, also called Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness.

The Tome of Madness record is available on black or yellow vinyl in a limited edition of 500 copies each, now ready for order at metaldepartment.com. Both variants come packaged in a deluxe gatefold sleeve with artwork taken from the game.

There's also an even more limited Tome of Madness bundle that includes a T-shirt, poster and a black top hat signed by Cooper himself. Only 100 are available.

In the Tome of Madness game, Cooper is writing his memoirs and accidentally summons various Alice Coopers from different dimensions. He must keep writing to stay alive, and players can free him by landing on three keys in the same spin. (via UCR)

In real life, the rock singer, who contracted COVID-19 in 2020, released the music album Detroit Stories last February. Months later, a photo of Cooper serving food to children resurfaced and went viral. Around the same time, the musician revealed he had "put money aside" for his touring crew during the pandemic.

Below, see the 12" art and a demo of the game.

Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness

Metal Department Metal Department loading...

Metal Department Metal Department loading...

Tome of Madness Slots Game Demo