The 2018 Louder Than Life festival has undergone a few changes since the lineup was announced for this year, with the most significant change coming at the top of the bill. Avenged Sevenfold were initially one of the headliners for this year's event, but M. Shadows' viral infection that required vocal rest and the cancellation of the band's summer tour also included the band's Louder Than Life appearance plans. Festival organizers have moved quickly to find a replacement, with Alice in Chains stepping up to fill the vacancy.

The move comes at a perfect time as the group's long-awaited new disc, Rainier Fog, will be arriving in time for the band to take full advantage of the headline spot. Louder Than Life also features such top line acts as Nine Inch Nails, Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Breaking Benjamin, Shinedown and Ice Cube.

Organizers have also revealed that Skyharbor and Anemic Royalty have joined the festival bill, while Bad Wolves and Spirit Animal will not be able to participate this year.

The festival is set for the weekend of Sept. 28-30 at Champions Park in Louisville, Ky., bringing concert-goers a great weekend of music and some of the finest whiskey and bourbon. For additional details on ticketing and to see the full lineup, check here.

Danny Wimmer Presents Danny Wimmer Presents loading...