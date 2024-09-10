Alicia Taylor Shares Fantasy Football Lineup, Has Rough Week 1

It wasn't a great start to the fantasy football season for Alicia Taylor.

Ahead of the opening week games of the NFL season, Taylor took to X (formerly Twitter) where she shared a screenshot of her fantasy football lineup for the week.

"I better win this week," she posted along with the screenshot.

Taylor's squad features the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts at quarterback, who had an okay week 1 throwing for 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The rest of her lineup, however, is where things get a little more dire. Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts ran for a touchdown, but was only able to pickup 48 yards on the ground. Bears wide receiver DJ Moore struggled with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams under center, ending the day with five receptions for just 36 yards.

The Colts, by the way, is reportedly the team husband Corey Taylor cheers on every Sunday.

Taylor knew her team was in trouble leading into Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions. She even put out an urgent plea on X for Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to have a big game.

"Amon-RA St. Brown if you're reading this I need you to have an amazing game," Taylor shared on social media, just minutes before kickoff.

Unfortunately, it appears St. Brown never got the message. He turned in a rather dud of a game catching just three passes for 13 yards.

Since her posts on Sunday, Taylor has yet to update her followers on how she is doing in her fantasy football league.

At least tell us your team name for this year, Alicia!

For what it's worth, in one of her screenshots we can see another team in the league is named Dick Kick City. Her team name has to be better than that one.

