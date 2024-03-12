Is a new Slipknot song coming?

The wives of two members of Slipknot, Corey Taylor and Mick Thomson, have seemingly confirmed that the band has new music underway. Though it has been about a year and a half since The End, So Far came out in August of 2022, there has been so much else going on in the band's camp.

Slipknot shared a photo of a broken drumstick on March 9 with the caption, "Rehearsal." Though the post seemed to serve as a teaser for the debut of their new drummer, Thomson's wife Stacy commented, "That song tho."

Stacy Thomson comments, "That song tho" on Slipknot's Instagram Instagram - @Slipknot loading...

The comment seemed to get the attention of some fans, and one reached out to Taylor's wife Alicia on X (formerly Twitter) about it. On a photo she shared of her dog on March 11, the individual wrote, "Did you listen to the new Slipknot song?"

"I always hear the new music. I won't talk about it though," Taylor replied.

Someone else then asked if Taylor had to sign an NDA agreement, in which she responded, "Not me, but they know I have respect for their world."

Neither of these comments confirm that a new Slipknot song will be released at any point, but it appears that the band at least has something cooking.

Shawn "Clown" Crahan Discusses New Slipknot Material

Shawn "Clown" Crahan touched on new Slipknot material in a new interview with Knotfest Australia.

"I wouldn't look at it like new music like, an album and stuff. I think we're gonna have some fun. I don't know exactly what we're trying to do. I know that we just want to do what we want to do, so however it happens, it happens," Clown said.

"We're not going to push it and we're not going to mold it into something that it doesn't need to be, but I will tell you we're having a really good time right now. Some real magical stuff is happening."

What Do Slipknot Have Planned for 2024?

It's supposed to be a pretty big year for Slipknot.

Their first performance of 2024 is set to take place at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival, which will be their first public show with their new drummer. They parted ways with Jay Weinberg in November, and he's since announced that he's joined Suicidal Tendencies.

Fans have theories that Slipknot's new drummer is Eloy Casagrande, formerly of Sepultura, but given Slipknot's history, we likely won't know their actual identity for some time.

We still don't know who their new keyboardist is either, after the departure of longtime member Craig Jones last June.

READ MORE: Slipknot's Clown Shares Photo of Sick 'New' Mask

Additionally, the long-awaited Look Outside Your Window album, which was recorded around the same time as All Hope Is Gone, is supposed to finally come out this year, according to Clown.

And, finally, the 'Knot have some festival appearances and a tour planned for later in the year to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled record.

So, there's a lot going on in their world right now, but a new song drop doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility either.

See all of the dates on Slipknot's website.