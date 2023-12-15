Slipknot’s Clown Promises New Album, Documentary + Yes, ‘Look Outside My Window’ – ‘You Have My Word’

The calendar has just a few days left in 2023, but rest assured, 2024 will be the year of Slipknot. Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan confirmed as much during an interview with NME in which he revealed multiple releases that may be forthcoming over the next 12 months.

Slipknot recently revealed the first dates of their 25th anniversary tour, which will take place in Europe and the U.K. late next year. But there's so much more on the horizon.

The band has been working toward a new album, but it sounds as though it may be a little bit before that arrives. “As far as the new album, that’s happening, but that’s another plan," explained the musician. "These live dates are coming first and we’re here to have a good time. This band has never been happier, and that takes a lot because we’ve been through a lot — drugs, women, money, fame, ego, isolation. But we are on track.”

He also revealed after many years of teases, the band's long lost album Look Outside Your Window is on track to arrive at some point in 2024. The album was initially recorded during the sessions for 2008's All Hope Is Gone album, but it's been held back from release ever since.

Back in August, Corey Taylor explained that one of the reasons it hadn't been issued is that Clown told him that his own release schedule kept conflicting with when Clown wanted to see the record released. "It’s sounding like he’s got a release date that he can finally lock in and I have promised him that I won’t release anything that will ruin that. I think it’s going to be next year – finally, man," said Taylor at the time.

Clown says of the long-anticipated release, “It’s definitely arriving next year. You have my word. The art’s been done. It’s been mixed. It’s been mastered. It is definitely coming out in 2024 and it’s such a great album."

He went on to add, "Corey [Taylor] is my favorite singer ever, and you’ll never hear him sing in the same way as on this album, so it’s been worth holding it back. It’s such a different, timeless project.”

READ MORE: Slipknot's Clown Posted a Photo of a Mask + Fans Are Losing It

But that's not all. Clown also teased that he's been working on a new documentary about the band that's lining up for the 25th anniversary. And yes, there will be a reissue of Slipknot's debut album as well.

“I’ve harvested relics from our whole career," says the percussionist. "I’ve just collected and collected all of it. Let’s call it a documentary, but really it could be a film. I’ve recently signed on with some forces for it and I’m going to get a director too."

“A lot of the footage has already been captured, but there is a lot that still needs to be compiled for it to be what it needs to be. So yes, there’s something like that coming, and there’ll be a DVD which would be behind-the-scenes too. Also footage for the 25-year anniversary, there would likely be a package for that, and there’s going to be a reissue of the album, probably.”