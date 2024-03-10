Slipknot Share First Photo Teasing New Drummer

For the first time, Slipknot have shared a photo teasing their new drummer.

After Jay Weinberg was dismissed from the group last year, fans have been speculating about who Slipknot's third drummer will be. The band has remained quiet, until now, sharing a picture of a broken drumstick on social media.

It is accompanied by a one-word caption: "rehearsal."

Slipknot are expected to debut their new drummer on April 27 at the Sick New World Festival. Other artists set to perform include System of a Down, Alice in Chains, A Perfect Circle, Bring Me the Horizon and dozens more.

It is doubtful they will reveal the identity of Weinberg's successor before the festival appearance. Given Slipknot's past reluctance to divulge any details about new members (we still don't know who Craig Jones' replacement is), fans shouldn't expect the group to deviate from this pattern regarding their mystery drummer.

READ MORE: All 18 Musicians Who've Been in Slipknot

What we do know for sure if that The Absence and Inhuman Condition drummer Jeramie Kling (who recently stepped down from Venom Inc.) has not joined Slipknot. After those rumors intensified, Corey Taylor shut that down on X (formerly Twitter) last year.

Weinberg, meanwhile, has officially joined crossover thrash icons Suicidal Tendencies.

Near the end of this year, Slipknot will embark on a U.K. and European tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut. At this time, no other anniversary dates have been confirmed.