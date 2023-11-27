Corey Taylor Puts an End to New Slipknot Drummer Rumor

Who will be Slipknot's new drummer? That STILL remains to be seen, as Corey Taylor has squashed rumors of one possible Jay Weinberg successor, letting fans know on social media that recent teases from one musician should not be believed.

There has been quite of bit of connecting the dots for both fans and media outlets since Weinberg was ousted from his position behind the kit. And among the names that surfaced as a possibility was veteran drummer Jeramie Kling, who recently vacated his position with Venom, Inc.

Soon after, Kling stoked those rumors a little further with an Instagram post that featured a deep red Slipknot logo with the stylized S behind it set against a black backdrop. The caption on the quickly-deleted post read, "Drumming is simply a matter of timing. Bring it to you. Invite the chaos."

Kling then recently added more clues in a recent social media post while sharing that he received a new drumkit. Most notably, among the hashtags included was #im666, immediately calling to mind the refrain in Slipknot's hit Iowa track "Heretic Anthem" — "If you're 555, then I'm 666."

But, as Kling's latest tease started to make the media rounds, Corey Taylor offered a response on X (formerly Twitter) seemingly squashing the idea that Kling would be the next drummer. Though he didn't name him by name, Taylor responded on social media stating, "To everyone wondering about our new drummer .... it's not him. Stop letting him troll you. He's not even on the list. #hesnot666."

Earlier this year, Slipknot shocked fans with the sudden dismissal of longtime keyboardist Craig Jones. It has not been officially confirmed who the new member is, but the band did post a photo of this mystery musician's mask.

Over the summer, Michael "Tortilla Man" Pfaff may have accidentally revealed this new member's identity. Pfaff's own identity was kept under wraps for years, even as fans thought they had already figured it out, so it could be a while before any word comes down from Slipknot regarding who has joined the band this year.