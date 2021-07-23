All Good Things Tap Escape the Fate Singer for ‘The Comeback,’ Announce New Album
All Good Things are making moves in 2021, recently breaking out with their first Top 5 single "For the Glory" and now unveiling the follow-up single and details of their Better Noise Music debut album A Hope in Hell. Check out the new song "The Comeback," featuring a guest turn from Escape the Fate's Craig Mabbitt, in the player toward the bottom of this post.
"The Comeback" is a fist-to-the-air anthem, soaring and uplifting in nature. "We wrote this song on the plane on the way back from New York when Better Noise offered us a record deal," the band shares. "There was a mix of emotions for us: we were super excited at being able to take our music to the next level with a record label and at the same time, devastating wildfires were destroying much of California and people were losing their homes and everything they owned. The song is about finding a new path when you think all your options are shot, but also it’s about coming together and rebuilding from the ashes."
Mabbitt added, “I love working on music. I love hearing new music. I love singing new songs. It’s always flattering to be invited into someone else’s creative vision. I’ve recently become an All Good Things fan because I think they’re doing something really cool, and it’s just an added bonus that we are label family.”
Take a listen to the song and check out the lyrics below and if you like what you hear, "The Comeback" is available via the platform of your choosing here.
All Good Things Featuring Craig Mabbitt, "The Comeback" Lyrics
Woke up in a sweat
Thought I was dead
Tried sleeping with the bombs inside my head
Can’t stop thinking of the way it went
We’ve fallen
Will we be forgotten?
Still haunted by the life that we have lost
Still wonder if it all was worth the cost
Trying to keep the dream alive
Do we still go on?
Or are we too far gone this time?
Or will we rise?
(Are you ready for the comeback?)
Just when fate has gone your way
Just when everything is safe
We will rise again
Like an ember from the ashes
(Are you ready for the comeback?)
Bite the dirt and get back up
We’ve learned to love the taste of blood
We still got one life left
And you know we’re gonna cash it
(Are you ready for the comeback?)
(Are you ready for the comeback?)
Gotta beat ‘em to the edge
We’ll make our move
Gotta get inside their head
It’s time we prove
We were born to be the best
We’ve got to
Now or never
I can feel the pressure
Fell short when it mattered most I tanked
Now they’re replaying every failure in my face
Woke up when I realized what’s at stake
I’m not done
I’m ready for the next one
Now we’ll turn it all around
(Are you ready for the comeback?)
Just when fate has gone your way
Just when everything is safe
We will rise again
Like an ember from the ashes
(Are you ready for the comeback?)
Bite the dirt and get back up
We’ve learned to love the taste of blood
We still got one life left
And you know we’re gonna cash it
Are you ready for the comeback?
Are you ready for the comeback?
Are you ready for it?
Now I don’t feel full
I don’t feel safe
Now I’m digging out a hole that was my grave
Done waiting for it
Time to stop this chase
I’m not done
Are you ready for the comeback?
Now I’m ready for the comeback
Are you ready for it?
Just when fate has gone your way
Just when everything is safe
We will rise again
Like an ember from the ashes
(Are you ready for the comeback?)
Bite the dirt and get back up
We’ve learned to love the taste of blood
We still got one life left
And you know we’re gonna cash it
Are you ready for the comeback?
Are you ready for the comeback?
Are you ready for the comeback?
Are you ready for the comeback?
All Good Things Featuring Craig Mabbitt, "The Comeback"
As stated, All Good Things can now also reveal that their full-length debut A Hope in Hell will arrive on Aug. 20 via Better Noise Music. The album has already yielded the hit song "For the Glory" featuring an assist from Hollywood Undead's Johnny 3 Tears and Charlie Scene. You can check out the track listing and artwork for the new album below and the album is available for pre-order here.
The band is also hitting the road this summer, providing support for P.O.D. on their Satellite 20th anniversary tour. See dates and get ticketing info at this location.
All Good Things, A Hope in Hell Artwork + Track Listing:
Kingdom
Hold On
For the Glory (feat. Johnny 3 Tears and Charlie Scene of Hollywood Undead)
Sirens
Do It Now (feat. Hyro the Hero)
Push Me Down
Machines
Undefeated
Lights Out
The Comeback (feat. Craig Mabbitt of Escape The Fate)
Four Letter Words
End of the World
A Hope in Hell