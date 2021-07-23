All Good Things are making moves in 2021, recently breaking out with their first Top 5 single "For the Glory" and now unveiling the follow-up single and details of their Better Noise Music debut album A Hope in Hell. Check out the new song "The Comeback," featuring a guest turn from Escape the Fate's Craig Mabbitt, in the player toward the bottom of this post.

"The Comeback" is a fist-to-the-air anthem, soaring and uplifting in nature. "We wrote this song on the plane on the way back from New York when Better Noise offered us a record deal," the band shares. "There was a mix of emotions for us: we were super excited at being able to take our music to the next level with a record label and at the same time, devastating wildfires were destroying much of California and people were losing their homes and everything they owned. The song is about finding a new path when you think all your options are shot, but also it’s about coming together and rebuilding from the ashes."

Mabbitt added, “I love working on music. I love hearing new music. I love singing new songs. It’s always flattering to be invited into someone else’s creative vision. I’ve recently become an All Good Things fan because I think they’re doing something really cool, and it’s just an added bonus that we are label family.”

Take a listen to the song and check out the lyrics below and if you like what you hear, "The Comeback" is available via the platform of your choosing here.

All Good Things Featuring Craig Mabbitt, "The Comeback" Lyrics

Woke up in a sweat

Thought I was dead

Tried sleeping with the bombs inside my head

Can’t stop thinking of the way it went

We’ve fallen

Will we be forgotten? Still haunted by the life that we have lost

Still wonder if it all was worth the cost

Trying to keep the dream alive

Do we still go on?

Or are we too far gone this time?

Or will we rise? (Are you ready for the comeback?)

Just when fate has gone your way

Just when everything is safe

We will rise again

Like an ember from the ashes (Are you ready for the comeback?)

Bite the dirt and get back up

We’ve learned to love the taste of blood

We still got one life left

And you know we’re gonna cash it

(Are you ready for the comeback?)

(Are you ready for the comeback?) Gotta beat ‘em to the edge

We’ll make our move

Gotta get inside their head

It’s time we prove

We were born to be the best

We’ve got to

Now or never

I can feel the pressure Fell short when it mattered most I tanked

Now they’re replaying every failure in my face

Woke up when I realized what’s at stake

I’m not done

I’m ready for the next one

Now we’ll turn it all around (Are you ready for the comeback?)

Just when fate has gone your way

Just when everything is safe

We will rise again

Like an ember from the ashes (Are you ready for the comeback?)

Bite the dirt and get back up

We’ve learned to love the taste of blood

We still got one life left

And you know we’re gonna cash it Are you ready for the comeback?

Are you ready for the comeback?

Are you ready for it? Now I don’t feel full

I don’t feel safe

Now I’m digging out a hole that was my grave

Done waiting for it

Time to stop this chase

I’m not done

Are you ready for the comeback?

Now I’m ready for the comeback

Are you ready for it? Just when fate has gone your way

Just when everything is safe

We will rise again

Like an ember from the ashes (Are you ready for the comeback?)

Bite the dirt and get back up

We’ve learned to love the taste of blood

We still got one life left

And you know we’re gonna cash it Are you ready for the comeback?

Are you ready for the comeback?

Are you ready for the comeback?

Are you ready for the comeback?

All Good Things Featuring Craig Mabbitt, "The Comeback"

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

As stated, All Good Things can now also reveal that their full-length debut A Hope in Hell will arrive on Aug. 20 via Better Noise Music. The album has already yielded the hit song "For the Glory" featuring an assist from Hollywood Undead's Johnny 3 Tears and Charlie Scene. You can check out the track listing and artwork for the new album below and the album is available for pre-order here.

The band is also hitting the road this summer, providing support for P.O.D. on their Satellite 20th anniversary tour. See dates and get ticketing info at this location.

All Good Things, A Hope in Hell Artwork + Track Listing:

Better Noise Music

Kingdom

Hold On

For the Glory (feat. Johnny 3 Tears and Charlie Scene of Hollywood Undead)

Sirens

Do It Now (feat. Hyro the Hero)

Push Me Down

Machines

Undefeated

Lights Out

The Comeback (feat. Craig Mabbitt of Escape The Fate)

Four Letter Words

End of the World

A Hope in Hell