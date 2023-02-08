Alter Bridge Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With Sevendust

Alter Bridge are currently on tour in support of their 2022 album Pawns & Kings, but they've just announced an additional set of U.S. dates with Sevendust, which will take place throughout the month of May.

The rockers' current tour, which features support from Mammoth WVH, Red and Pistols at Dawn on select dates, will continue through February and March, and wrap up on April 1. This newly-announced leg with Sevendust will kick off May 6 in Greensboro, N.C., and conclude the 19 in Alabama. Then they have an appearance at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach Fla. the very next day.

"You wanted more... You got more," Alter Bridge wrote in a post sharing the dates.

See the new set of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 10 at 10AM local time. To see the rest of Alter Bridge's 2023 dates and to grab your tickets, visit this link.

While Sevendust's last album Blood & Stone came out in 2020, several of the band members, including frontman Lajon Witherspoon and drummer Morgan Rose, have teased a "special" new album that they've been working on on their social media accounts, and suggested that the record will be out sometime in 2023. Stay tuned for more details when they're announced.

Alter Bridge 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With Sevendust

May 6 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall

May 7 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues

May 9 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

May 11 – Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre

May 13 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee (No Sevendust)

May 14 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

May 16 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Saenger Theatre

May 17 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

May 19 – Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant