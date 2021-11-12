Amaranthe’s ‘PvP’ Song Is the Anthem For Sweden’s E-Sports World Cup Team

The world of e-sports — competitive video gaming — continues to grow in popularity and Amaranthe have just debuted their new song, "PvP," which will serve as the anthem for the Sweden's World Cup team.

"PvP" is gamer-speak for "player verses player," meaning any video game which pits one human player against another and Amaranthe's utilization of multiple singers lends itself quite well to this theme.

Commenting on allying with the Sweden's e-sports representatives, Amaranthe stated, "We are proud to have some of the world's foremost E-sport competitors in Sweden, and to write a song for the Swedish World Cup team has been a ton of fun! Writing uplifting, energetic songs is a trademark Amaranthe feature, and 'PvP' is certainly no exception! Designed from the ground up to be a shot of adrenaline and endorphins in these progressively darker times, we hope that you will enjoy this one-off, and of course, we wish the Swedish World Cup team all the success they rightfully deserve!"

"PvP" is a fist-pumping track which counters pulsing, anthemic moments with start-stop rhythmic shifts and the tension that's felt and, eventually released, echoes the nature of gaming and the fight to survive and emerge as the victor.

Read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) and listen to the song below.

Amaranthe, "PvP" Lyrics

Sign me up - domination

A taste what's to come

This clash is my life

And the stake is my soul

Detonate the demolition

Competition undone

I dictate this game

Like this game is my own As I make contact

One shot to master the zone

A god made flesh and

I am infinity personified

No concession

One bullet to settle the score

A grand collision

I will set it on fire We let the fates decide

It's like a bang! - Headshot

Right between the eyes

PvP

High I rise

To my supremacy

Invincibility

PvP PvP Eradicate the opposition

My life for the horde

To this force I'm addicted

Goes right through my bones

Survive the simulation

The thrill is my reward

This blaze is my crown

And the stage is my throne And I make contact

One shot to master the zone

A godlike vision

I'm divinity personified

No concession

One bullet to settle the score

A grand collision

I will set it on fire We let the fates decide

It's like a bang! - Headshot

Right between the eyes

PvP

High I rise

To my supremacy

Invincibility

PvP All out attack

Never look back

Digging the trigger, the bigger my vigor is getting, consider, I'm cutting you slack

Just face the fact

Before you react

Sickening, second to none, in aggression

I just sick sack, hit back (Sign me up - domination)

(My life for the horde)

(This blaze is my crown)

(And the stage is my throne) We let the fates decide

It's like a bang! - Headshot

Right between the eyes

PvP

High I rise

To my supremacy

Invincibility

PvP

Decide

It's like a bang! - Headshot

Right between the eyes (between the eyes)

PvP

High I rise

To my supremacy

Invincibility

PvP PvP

Amaranthe, "PvP"

Nuclear Blast