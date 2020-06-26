Amaranthe Return With ‘Viral’ Single, Announce ‘Manifest’ Album

Amaranthe are ready to bring their metal stylings back to the masses this fall, setting an Oct. 2 street date for their sixth studio album, Manifest. In advance of the new album, the band has also dropped a new song titled "Viral" that you can hear in the player below.

The band says, "Manifest is the latest step in the evolution of Amaranthe, and across the board it is the boldest statement: We are here to stay, we are utterly passionate about what we do and we will take no prisoners in our strive for musical excellence! An all-out metal rollercoaster, Manifest does not hold back in any regard - from the first second to the last, it is brimful with some of the heaviest Amaranthe riffs to date, soaring and emotional vocals and unrelenting metallic fury. We hope you will enjoy this album as much as we enjoyed making it!"

While you can hear the new song "Viral" in the player below, a video for the track will be arriving later today (June 26). The band says, "Finally we can unleash 'Viral' upon an unsuspecting world! It is one of the grooviest and downright heaviest songs in Amaranthe's history - it is the very epitome of what we have always stood for: Massive choruses, a thundering rhythm section and a constant will to push our sound forward into the future. 'Viral' was prophetically titled before the onset of the current worldwide situation, and so we felt compelled to tie it in lyrically with this. Welcome to a new era of Amaranthe history - welcome to 'Viral!'"

Amaranthe have packed Manifest with 12 tracks of awesomeness (plus an additional four bonus cuts). Included in the bonus materials is their Sabaton cover "82nd All the Way," "Do or Die" with a guest turn from Angela Gossow, an acoustic version of "Adrenalina" and an orchestral version of "Crystalline." Fans can also look for Battle Beast's Noora Louhimo making a guest appearance on the song "Strong" from the album.

Manifest will be released by Nuclear Blast, offered as a CD, as a media book with four bonus tracks, with a media book bundle and with assorted vinyl options as well. You can check out the artwork and track listing below. Pre-orders are available here and you can pre-save the record for digital service providers here.

Amaranthe, "Viral"

Amaranthe, Manifest Artwork + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. Fearless

02. Make It Better

03. Scream My Name

04. Viral

05. Adrenaline

06. Strong (feat. Noora Louhimo)

07. The Game

08. Crystalline

09. Archangel

10. BOOM!1

11. Wake Up And Die

12. Do Or Die

Bonus Tracks:

13. 82nd All the Way (Sabaton cover)

14. Do or Die (feat. Angela Gossow)

15. Adrenalina (Acoustic)

16. Crystalline (Orchestral)