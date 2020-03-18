In an effort to get prioritized supplies to customers amid the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon has elected to "temporarily ban shipment creation" for certain items until at least April 5. Among those items are vinyl records and CDs.

With their ability to tour put on hold, artists have been hit hard as going out on the road is their primary source of income. The purchase of items such as vinyl records or CDs would have served as a major boom to musicians during these trying times, not to mention the shred of normalcy music fans would experience in buying these items as most of the world emphasizes self-isolation to limit the spread of the virus.

Amazon will still be selling the existing product currently piled up in warehouses, but will not receive any new shipments through April 5 at the least.

In a statement issued to third-party sellers this week (via Variety), Amazon said, "We are seeing increased online shopping, and, as a result, some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock. With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers."

Regarding non-prioritized items, Amazon went on, "For products other than these, we have temporarily disabled shipment creation. … We understand this is a change for our selling partners and appreciate their understanding as we temporarily prioritize these products for customers."

A Google Spreadsheet started by the "That's Not Metal" podcast has been making the rounds, listing artists whose tours have been canceled or postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus along with links to their respective merch sites. Learn more here.

The coronavirus has been deemed a worldwide pandemic and, last week, President Trump declared a national emergency as local governments race to secure necessary supplies, medical equipment and increased medical staff.

The White House has advised against public gatherings of more than 10 people and has urged that even those not experiencing symptoms should stay home as they have the potential to infect more susceptible members of society, such as people over the age of 60 and the immunocompromised, increasing the rate of spread as the virus threatens to overburden the nation's healthcare system with the potential to not have enough hospital beds for those who need it.

For best practices on combatting the spread of the coronavirus and for remaining safe, visit the World Health Organization's website.