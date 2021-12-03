‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Jay Jay Phillips Dead at 30 Due to COVID-19

Former America's Got Talent contestant Jay Jay Phillips has passed away due to COVID-19.

On Friday (Dec. 3), TMZ reported that the rocker died at 30 due to complications from COVID-19. A family member told the outlet that the musician was battling the virus during Thanksgiving week at his home.

His health worsened and when his friends and family called him and suggested that he go to a hospital, he declined and told them that he just needed to sleep. That was the last time they heard from him before his mother and girlfriend discovered his body on Thanksgiving Day.

According to family insiders, Phillips was not vaccinated but was considering getting the first dose of the vaccination soon.

Phillips' father, who lived with him, is currently hospitalized with COVID-19. He is on a ventilator.

Phillips' band Mettal Maffia announced Phillips' passing via Instagram. They shared an edited photo of Phillips with green angel wings and a halo.

"It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks. It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as we take our time to grieve and process this detrimental loss," the band wrote.

"We miss you brother, every second of every minute, of every day. Thank you for teaching us all to laugh a little more. Rock in Paradise," they concluded.

Phillips first appeared on the NBC competition series in Season 4 back in 2009 and was eliminated early on. He returned to audition for Season 12 in 2017 and was eliminated right before the quarterfinals during the judges' cuts. Loudwire covered his performance in 2017 shredding Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself for Love You" on keytar.

Jay Jay Phillips Performs on America's Got Talent in 2017