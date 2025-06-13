‘Everything Is Gone’ – Amigo the Devil Loses House to Fire, Posts Photos

Tragedy has struck Amigo the Devil, as the musician has shared via social media that he and his family have lost their home in a fire.

The musician, born Danny Kiranos, shared a series of photos taken both during and in the aftermath of the blaze while noting at the top of his posting, "Everything is gone."

In his social media post, Amigo the Devil noted that all of his original art, dozens of handwritten lyrics books filled with potential songs and thousands of demos were among the items lost in the fire.

In addition, the family lost their dog Kobe in the blaze as well.

"A lifetime of collecting is gone. Just, a museum level of a pieces that I feel I’ve failed history with. Family heirlooms, achievements, keepsakes are rubble," he offers. "Physical representations of this entire existence leave a life experienced to the degradation of memory and time now."

The musician adds, "I have so much more to say but right now it’ll all be through the lens of this hopeless feeling."

His full posting can be viewed below.

Everything is gone. I have both too many and too few words right now. I’m happy and grateful for all of our lives. I’m devastated for anyone who put love, effort and kindness into making this home what it was. All the original Amigo art, dozens of hand written lyric books filled with songs that’ll never be, hard drives with thousands of demos throughout a lifetime and the backups of them, test pressings…the whole journey…gone. I’m horrified for the irreplacable loss that Abbey is going through of her best friend, the best little dog that so many of you met this last tour, Kobe. A lifetime of collecting is gone. Just, a museum level of a pieces that I feel I’ve failed history with. Family heirlooms, achievements, keepsakes are rubble. Physical representations of this entire existence leave a life experienced to the degradation of memory and time now. I have so much more to say but right now it’ll all be through the lens of this hopeless feeling. We’re trying to stay positive.

We’re trying to stay hopeful.

I’m trying to forget I ever wrote a song called it’s all gone but at the same time the little jokes help here and there. This was genuinely a night without mercy.

Amigo the Devil has just returned from a U.S. tour leg earlier this month. The musician has dates booked again in just a few weeks, starting on June 27 in Eau Claire, Wis.

The shows come in continued support of Amigo the Devil's fourth studio album, Yours Until the War Is Over, which was issued back in early 2024. Another leg of dates will follow in August when Amigo the Devil plays in New Zealand and Australia before finishing out the year with appearances at the Muddy Rooms Music Festival and the Orlando stop of the Vans Warped Tour this fall.

Loudwire sends our condolences and best wishes to Amigo the Devil and his extended family in the wake of this tragedy.