Yeah, Amigo the Devil Really Plastic Wrapped Gogol Bordello’s Tour Trailer

Pranks tend to be part of many a package tour, especially if the bands on board have gotten along pretty well. That certainly seems to be the case for Amigo the Devil, who recently "wrapped" their touring with Gogol Bordello by literally wrapping their band's touring trailer in plastic wrap.

It's all in good fun, and as you can see, it didn't stop the celebratory good times had as the tour wound down. We can only imagine the thoughts running through the band's head upon reaching the vehicle and being unable to retrieve anything inside without some massive shredding through the newly wrapped vehicle.

"Yes…we had an amazing tour. Yes…we made new lifelong friends and family. Yes…we cling wrapped @gogolbordello‘s entire trailer while they were playing on the last night," beamed Amigo the Devil, sharing a gallery of images and video from the final night.

"From our family to yours @gogolbordello, all the gratitude and love in the world for your kindness, acceptance and simply being fun as hell. We hope to be around it all again soon xo," stated the band.

Gogol Bordello seemed to take the pranking in stride, also commenting on the post, "Indeed we got some serious shit and some delinquent shit done in spates … such an amazing run with all you soulfulcittos ! Lets power up and do it again."

Check out this awesome prank as displayed below.

