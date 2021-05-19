Angels & Airwaves Drop Soaring New Song ‘Euphoria’

Angels & Airwaves have delivered their first musical entry of 2021, dropping the soaring new track "Euphoria" that can be heard in the video player below.

Though the band's past work has often felt a little hypnotic and futuristic, the latest Angels & Airwaves track has a little more bite. That's something that wasn't lost on Tom DeLonge, who explained, “In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken home.”

He continues, “These emotions create us. This song shows the seductive nature of an intense love built with that baggage from our youth, from being born into an imperfect household.” There's plenty to unpack there, so start digging into the lyrics for more insight.

Angels & Airwaves "Euphoria" Lyrics

Hanging on, to a spinning wheel

You’re a broken soul, and a broken girl

got that fire, deep within those eyes

From an atom bomb, when you were only five Pretty girl, let your inside heal

You abuse yourself, and it’s all you feel

I don’t mind, we’re just playing here

I’m alert this time, like fucking Paul Revere Burn the house, in a dream I had

With no clothes on, and an evil laugh

Threw the phone, when you lost your shit

With your high heels on, and your red lipstick Pretty girl, are you home that’s right

Get on your knees, we’re going to play tonight

You like to hunt, with a deathly touch

I can die here now, by euphoria Oh, your such fool this modern love

Oh, it’s like the wind has killed the dove

Oh, please say it now, we’ve played enough

Lost inside my mind, it’s like a drug It’s hard to live if you’re hurting

It’s hard live when you’ve always been let down

A little kid and her villain,

She never ran, because she never really knew how So let the wolves come and rip that bad man down,

you’re in a war but the end is in sight now

The enemy is unguarded

So let the motherfucker know his time’s run out

As with most things Angels & Airwaves, Tom DeLonge took the lead in directing the video for the song as well, while director of photography Justyn Myro provides viewers with some cinematic shots. If you like what you hear, the track is available to stream or download here.

Providing more of an overall experience surrounding the music, Angels & Airwaves activated Project Dreamland online, which disseminated cassette players, tapes and evidence files to a number of fans, enabling them to unlock the countdown to today’s release of the song.

In other Angels & Airwaves news, the band is starting to lock in tour dates for 2021. They were just announced for Lollapalooza and will also play headline dates at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom (on Oct. 23) and Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium (Nov. 5). Fan club pre-sales are currently underway here with tickets set to go on sale for the general public this Friday (May 21) at 12N local time.

Angels & Airwaves, "Euphoria"