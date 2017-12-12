Another Lost Year are looking to end 2017 with a bang, so you better be ready to draw! The North Carolina-based group has teamed up with Loudwire to bring you the exclusive premiere of their Old West-themed video for "Call It Like It Is."

The clip finds the rockers rolling into town with plenty of attitude, until a little lady and her crew stirs up quite a bit of trouble. Dillinger Media helmed the clip for the radio ready rocker that can be seen in the player above.

As for the song, as singer Clinton Cunanan states in the song it's a big of "dirty southern pop with rock," but the track also makes good use of wah-enthused guitars and a steady build that leads to a more anthemic chorus.

"We just decided to literally do what we wanted to do, get back to the reasons we fell in love with music, to make people feel something, even if that feeling is uncomfortable. When it came to our latest single, 'Call It Like It Is,' we used imagery that we felt would invoke some feelings in people, and when it came to the video, well, we dug in hard, probably a little over ambitious, but we shot for the moon and could not be happier with how it turned out! Dillinger Media and Dan Johnson helped us execute the idea flawlessly in our opinion," state the group.

"Call It Like It Is" offers a taste of what's to come in 2018, as the band is working on new music. But you can also look for them finishing out the year with a handful of pre-Christmas dates as part of their fourth annual Ugly Sweater Traveling Party. Remaining shows can be seen below.

For a little more fun, watch the "Behind the Scenes" feature on the making of the "Call It Like It Is" clip below. Keep an eye out for more music coming in 2018, and stay up to date with the band via their website, Facebook and Instagram. You can pick up "Call It Like It Is" via iTunes, GooglePlay and Spotify.

Another Lost Year Behind the Scenes of "Call It Like It Is" Video Shoot

Another Lost Year 2017 Tour Dates

Dec. 14 - Clarksville, Tenn. @ O'Connors Pub

Dec. 15 -Sevierville, Tenn. @ Friends Tavern

Dec. 16 - Hickory, N.C. @ The Vault

Dec. 20 - Mentor, Ohio @ Music Lynxx

Dec. 21 - Warren, Mich. @ The Ritz

Dec. 22 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory

Another Lost Year