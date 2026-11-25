Congrats are in order for Ezra Frech, a Paralympian who won Dancing With the Stars Tuesday night (Nov. 24) while undergoing a challenging dance routine soundtracked by the Linkin Park song, "Numb."

It was a bit of grace under pressure for Frech and his dance partner Daniella Karagach as Frech's prosthetic came off during the performance, leaving him to improvise until he was able to re-attach it for the remainder of the dance.

Watch Ezra Frech + Daniella Karagach's Finale Dance to Linkin Park's "Numb"

The freestyle performance opened with Frech looking upon himself in a mirror, notably minus the prosthetic on his leg. He then proceeded to pull off several moves with the aid of other dancers before disappearing behind a moveable wall only for Karagach to emerge with a toss over the wall taking the camera's attention. But as Frech returned to view and leapt to a descending stage, his now attached prosthetic fell off in a jarring landing.

Unfazed, he continued performing dance moves without the prosthetic until Karagach retrieved it and he swiftly reattached it before performing a lift of his dance partner without seemingly missing a step. The routine also featured the Paralympian dancing with several other dancers relegated to wheelchairs.

Despite the unexpected challenge, Frech and Karagach received a perfect 30 score from the judges. That score, combined with fan voting and the the scores from their other two dances, propelled the couple to victory.

Ezra Frech + Daniella Karagach Dance to Linkin Park's "Numb" on Dancing With the Stars

What Ezra Frech Said About the Dance Mishap

In a post-show interview with Extra, Frech shared, "I knew it wasn't on right. I haven't seen the video back, but you can see I'm fidgeting with it as I was running up. Sometimes it'll lock into place even if it's not on right, so I had to just go. And when I jumped, I was like, 'Oh my god, it's gonna come off.'"

He added, "Everything happened so fast. I was prepared to dance the rest of the freestyle on one leg if I had to and she yelled, 'Put on your leg' and I heard that and I blacked out. I don't even know what happened."

Karagach then told Frech, "You literally did a lift on one leg with my whole body weight. I don't think you understand."

About Ezra Frech and Linkin Park

Ezra Frech is a two-time Paralympian, who has competed in the high jump, long jump and sprinting events. He's competed in both the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics and won a pair of gold medals at the 2024 games.

He was born without most of his left leg and received his first prosthetic leg at 11 months old.

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As for the song he chose to dance to in the finale, Linkin Park's "Numb" was featured on the band's second album, Meteora. It topped the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock charts in 2003 and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's is the band's second most streamed song on Spotify, just slightly behind "In the End."

Revisit the heaviest song from every Linkin Park album below.