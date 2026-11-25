The Black Dahlia Murder are welcoming back guitarist Brandon Ellis to the band just over a year and a half after the musician exited the group. The move means that guitarist Wes Hauch, who joined after Ellis' exit, will be departing the band but it appears that the move is an amicable one.

What Did The Black Dahlia Murder Say About Their Lineup Change?

In a new posting shared to their Instagram, the band commented, "Raise thine horns to @weshauch for a year and a half of melting faces with The Black Dahlia Murder. We thank him for lending his time and talents to the cause as he now turns his full attention to his ongoing work with Alluvial. Stoked to hear what new material he’s got brewing."

They then added, "In related news, please join us in welcoming alumni shredder @brandonellisgtr back to the band. We have a big year coming up and we all look forward to seeing everyone who comes out and headbangs with us!"

Further hyping up the move, Metal Blade Records posted to their Instagram account an epic moment in which Ellis and fellow Black Dahlia Murder guitarist Ryan Knight absolutely blistered their way through "Utopia Black."

What Previously Happened With Brandon Ellis and The Black Dahlia Murder?

In February 2025, The Black Dahlia Murder announced the postponement of a handful of 2025 tour dates. Within their statement, not only was it revealed that Ellis was departing the group, but singer Brian Eschbach revealed his was taking some time to "re-evaluate my approach to life and focus on my health."

Ellis added his own comments about leaving, which seemed separate from Eschbach's health issues. "I have recently parted ways with The Black Dahlia Murder," the guitarist commented. "I'm grateful for my 9 years spent with this iconic band, and to have had the rare honor of making music with the legendary Trevor Strnad. I'm proud of my contributions to the band's legacy and of all that we've accomplished together."

"Unfortunately, the time has come that I must close this chapter and begin the next. I'd like to thank the fans for the mountains of support they've afforded us all over the years and I wish the band the best in all future endeavors," he concluded.

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In May 2025, just prior to their return to touring, the band announced Wes Hauch as Ellis' replacement. Hauch's included work with Periphery, The Faceless, Austrian Death Machine, Black Crown Initiate, Devin Townsend, Polyphia, Enterprise Earth and others.

Ellis initially joined The Black Dahlia Murder back in 2016, allowing Knight to shift over from lead to rhythm guitar. The band's most recent album was 2024's Servitude. Ellis played on that record, so there won't be any disruption to his string of albums should the band add to their recording catalog.

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