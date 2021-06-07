Anthrax’s ‘Among the Living’ Graphic Novel Release Date + Contributors Revealed

In a year already pretty huge for Anthrax, there's yet another highlight to look forward to next month as the band's Among the Living graphic novel will be released in stores everywhere on July 6. The graphic novel was first announced earlier this year, but now Z2 Comics has confirmed the release date and revealed a few more key details including a star-studded guest list of contributors.

The Among the Living graphic novel will feature a track-by-track storyline with a variety of contributors getting involved, including all four members of the classic Anthrax lineup - Joey Belladonna, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante and Scott Ian.

The anthology is narrated by longtime mascot “The Not Man” newly designed by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and written by Jimmy Palmiotti (Harley Quinn, Blondie: Against the Odds) and illustrated by classic Aliens artist Nelson. There are also covers by JG Jones, Eric Powell, and a preorder variant from Charlie Benante. Additional interior art and chapter breaks come from Sawblade, Brian Ewing and Josh Bernstein.

Earlier this year, Loudwire hosted an exclusive preview of some of the graphic novel's eye catching imagery and artwork. Get a closer look here.

Scott Ian will contribute an original story inspired by the fan favorite anthem “I Am the Law,” featuring the legendary comic book antihero Judge Dredd, in partnership with 2000 AD. This will make official the decades long connection between the character and the band, rewarding comic book fans and metalheads alike, and features art by longtime Dredd artist Chris Weston. You can check out the track-by-track contributors listed below:

1- Among the Living

Writer: Brian Posehn

Artist: Scott Koblish and Alladin Collar

2- Caught in a Mosh

Writer: Gerard and Mikey Way

Artist: Darick Robertson, Phillip Sevy and Alladin Collar

3- I Am the Law (featuring Judge Dredd)

Writer: Scott Ian

Artist: Chris Weston and Alladin Collar

4- Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)

Writer: Rick Remender and Joe Trohman

Artist: Roland Boschi and Dan Brown

5- A Skeleton in the Closet

Writer: Corey Taylor

Artist: Maan House

6- Indians

Writer: Grant Morrison

Artist: Freddie Williams II and Andrew Dalhouse

7- One World

Writer: Frank Bello

Artist: Andy Belanger and Tatto Caballero

8- A.D.I./Horror of it All

Writer: Brian Azzarello

Artist: Dave Johnson

9- Imitation of Life

Writer: Rob Zombie

Artist: Erik Rodriguez and Steve Chanks

And while the graphic novel is due wide July 6, the band has shipped a surprise limited number of copies early, with stores being able to put them on sale this week.

“I grew up with Marvel and DC, they were part of my life from the time I was four or five years old,” said Anthrax’s Charlie Benante. “My mom worked at Primrose Bakery on Tremont Ave. in New York, and when I’d go to work with her, I’d sit in the back with the bakers. I’d read and draw the superheroes from the comics she would buy for me from this little shop just a couple of doors down. I’ve loved everything about comic books and the neighborhood comic book shops ever since.”

Check with your local comic shop for availability of the standard TPB edition, with all editions of the graphic novel available to order directly from Z2’s website now.

As previously stated, Anthrax currently has a lot in the works. The band's upcoming 40th anniversary livestream will kick off on July 16 and they've been leading up to the big day with a star-studded video series reflecting on their history.

Anthrax, Among the Living Graphic Novel Cover By JG Jones

Z2 Comics