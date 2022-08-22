At their Aug. 20 show in Detroit, thrash legends Anthrax played a portion of Pantera's "Domination" in honor of what would've been late guitarist Dimebag Darrell's 56th birthday.

The moment came deep into Anthrax's set as the group played the song's signature breakdown before launching into a much different cover selection — "Got the Time," originally by Joe Jackson.

Not only was it an exciting moment for fans who were present at the show, but for the rest of the world to get a fresh dose of how Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante sounds playing a bit of Pantera since he will be part of the new Pantera lineup that is slated to begin touring next year. Even with Black Label Society currently out on the road with Anthrax, Zakk Wylde, who is also part of that reformed Pantera lineup, didn't hop up onstage to partake in the brief celebration.

Both Anthrax and Benante shared video footage of the snippet of "Domination" on Instagram and the clips can be viewed below. "Happy birthday to our dear friend Dimebag Darrell. Missed, Loved always...," wrote Anthrax. "A little 'Domination' for Dimebag Darrell's birthday in [Detroit]," said Benante.

Watch: Anthrax Play Snippet of Pantera's "Domination" on DImebag Darrell's Birthday

Details about the long-awaited Pantera reunion remain quite sparse after news emerged via Billboard that the iconic heavy metal band will begin to play shows in 2023 with Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown, Benante and Wylde. No official announcement has come directly from the band, but they did post a video trailer on Friday (Aug. 19) where the Pantera logo fades into view as part of "Cowboys From Hell" plays.

At a meet-and-greet earlier this month, Benante told a fan that Pantera will play "select" shows and that a full-blown tour was unlikely and that's really all that's been said so far.

The Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed tour comes to a close on Aug. 28 and for tickets to the remaining dates, head here.