Anthrax Perform John Bush-Era Favorite ‘Only’ for First Time Since 2011

Anthrax are back on the road, and the tour kickoff in Phoenix Tuesday night (July 26) featured the return of a long absent favorite to the setlist. The band performed "Only" for the first time since Oct. 24, 2011, according to Setlist.fm.

The song was one of the standout works of the era in which singer John Bush fronted the group, but the current lineup which features Joey Belladonna back in the fold decided to give the song a go during opening night of their latest tour leg.

"Only" initially appeared on 1993's Sound of White Noise album, later getting a second boost when it was chosen for the Return of the Killer A's compilation. The track also climbed to No. 26 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

The band, who is currently sharing their touring bill with Black Label Society and Hatebreed, rocked through a 12-song set on opening night. Included in the show was "In the End," a track they dedicated to Ronnie James Dio, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. The works of Dime and Vinnie will soon become at the center of drummer Charlie Benante's focus as he's been linked to the Pantera reunion tour expected to take place next year.

Anthrax continue to work toward a new album, but recently satiated their fanbase with Anthrax XL, a live album and video release centered around their 2021 40th anniversary livestream.

Look for the band to continue touring through a majority of August with Black Label Society and Hatebreed. Tickets for the run can be found here.

Anthrax, "Only" (Phoenix's The Van Buren - July 26, 2022)