On July 15, Anthrax will release Anthrax XL — the "Big Four" thrash metal band's 40th anniversary livestream concert from last year — as both a live album and video album on digital, Blu-ray and CD formats.

The performance, shot on a Los Angeles soundstage last July, features a full set of hits and deep cuts from Anthrax's catalog. Along with an upcoming tour, the release rounds out the group's 40-year celebrations that began in 2021 with a retrospective web series.

On Wednesday (June 1), Anthrax issued the first single from Anthrax XL, the live version of "Aftershock," the blistering Side B opener from 1985's pivotal Spreading the Disease.

"Forty years doesn't feel like 40 years," Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante remarked in a press release this week. "Sometimes, I have to remind myself about how long this strange trip has been. I enjoy playing these songs — they're such a huge part of my life — and I know for a lot of our fans, they play a big part in theirs as well."

As for the livestream recording, lead singer Joey Belladonna explained, "Even though we were performing in a studio with just the crew there, we played that set like we were in front of 50,000 screaming fans. I felt like we made a full-on connection with everyone watching from their homes or wherever, and that they connected with us."

Anthrax will hit the road this summer for a group of North American tour dates with Black Label Society and Hatebreed. See the dates under the "Aftershock" video and album info.

Anthrax, "Aftershock" (Anthrax XL Version)

Anthrax XL Artwork + Track List

1. "Time/Fight Em 'Til You Can’t"

2. "Madhouse"

3. "Caught in a Mosh"

4. "Metal Thrashing Mad"

5. "Got the Time"

6. "I Am the Law"

7. "Keep It in the Family"

8. "Lone Justice"

9. "The Devil You Know"

10. "Be All End All"

11. "Now It's Dark"

12. "Antisocial"

13. "In the End"

14. "Medusa"

15. "Evil Twin"

16. "Indians"

17. "Skeletons in the Closet"

18. "Blood Eagle Wings"

19. "Bring the Noise"

20. "A.I.R."

21. "Among the Living"

Anthrax, Black Label Society + Hatebreed Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

July 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

July 28 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

July 29 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium

July 30 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Heart Health Park

Aug. 1 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore

Aug. 2 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland Theater

Aug. 4 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Live

Aug. 5 – Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena

Aug. 6 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore

Aug. 8 – Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom *

Aug. 9 – Austin, Texas @ Waller Creek Amp.

Aug. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Aug. 12 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Aug. 13 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

Aug. 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Center

Aug. 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman

Aug. 18 – Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

Aug. 19 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Main St. Armory

Aug. 20 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore *

Aug. 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Aug. 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Aug. 24 – Montreal, Quebec @ Cogeco Amp.

Aug. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Coney Island Amp.

Aug. 28 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore *

* No Hatebreed