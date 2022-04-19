The gang from Aqua Teen Hunger Force has returned for the first time in seven years in the premiere installments of Aquadonk Side Pieces, a new web series from Adult Swim.

The titular anthropomorphic foodstuffs from New Jersey — Master Shake, Frylock, Meatwad — and their nosy neighbor, Carl, are all on hand in the first two episodes, which are available to watch now. The snarky characters haven't hit the screen since Aqua Teen ended after 15 years with its final season back in 2015, Aqua Teen Hunger Force Forever.

See the shorts down toward the bottom of this post.

Aquadonk Side Pieces kicked off on Monday (April 18) with "The Return of Handbanana," which finds Carls reunited with his genetically engineered canine nemesis, Handbanana, who first appeared in the original show's fourth season. (Despite the bright animation, Hanbanana certainly isn't for kids, as is par for the course with Adult Swim programming.)

On Tuesday (April 19), Aqua Teen's "Broodwich" from Season 2 comes back to haunt Carl as a sandwich rebranded, but still with a bed of evil and lettuce.

There'll be eight more Aquadonks to make for an even 10, according to Consequence, with a new one posted daily on Adult Swim's YouTube channel at noon ET.

Like the original show and 2007's Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters, Aquadonk Side Pieces is helmed by series creators Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis. Prepare to see more Aqua Teen characters as the new web series continues.

Aquadonk Side Pieces, "The Return of Handbanana"

Aquadonk Side Pieces, "The Broodwrap"

