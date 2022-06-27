10 Most Metal Moments on ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’

Aqua Teen Hunger Force may be the most gleefully bizarre and irreverent program on Adult Swim, which is truly saying something.

Ostensibly, it follows three anthropomorphic fast food products – Meatwad, Frylock and Master Shake – who live together and thwart villains. In reality, however, the trio spends each episode getting into hilariously surreal and stupid mishaps with equally eccentric side characters.

Like many of its network brethren, the show frequently displays a huge love for metal culture, too, via comical artist cameos, badass song cues, outlandish action scenes and the like.

With 11 seasons and one film under its belt – as well as another movie, Plantasm, on the way – there’s plenty of ludicrous genre goodness to go around.

Thus, we decided to break down the 10 most metal Aqua Teen Hunger Force happy meals that masterminds Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis have served up thus far.

Loudwire contributor Jordan Blum is a university English professor and author of 'Opeth: Every Album Every Song', 'Dream Theater: Every Album Every Song' and 'Jethro Tull: Every Album Every Song.'