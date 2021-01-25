Fever 333 drummer Aric Improta has teamed with Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer, Suicidal Tendencies bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz and filmmaker Kevin Garcia on a noisy, instrumental experiment led by the percussionist's propulsive rhythms and penchant for creative musical partnerships.

It's called "Zhurmë," and the 4-minute jam goes beyond the confines of a traditional instrumental. In addition to drums, guitar and bass, the track also uses sounds from found objects — skateboard wheels, a trash can, a fishbowl and more — to make an inventively unique ruckus.

Check out the collaboration down toward the bottom of this post.

"As a film major, I've been very interested in the work of foley artists and their creative contributions to enhance the viewer's experience," Improta told Kerrang of his inspiration for the track. "During quarantine, I decided to start this art project with my film collaborator Kevin Garcia, where we recorded a ton of found sounds then tried to compose a song around the noises we captured."

The song's accompanied by an equally entertaining music video that shows the collaborators doing their thing. That includes a closer look at the "Zhurmë" contributions from the Korn axeman.

"[Munky] came out to the studio and improvised for three hours straight," Importa added. ​"He even brought a cello to experiment with. After everything was tracked, I went through all of the recordings, grabbed my favorite parts and built the middle and end around his work."

The Fever 333 member said the resulting composition is "probably my favorite project I worked on throughout 2020 … It's different to anything else we've done together. For me, that's always the goal and I feel very fortunate to have had all of these unique artists willing to contribute to this idea."

Aric Improta (Fever 333) ft. Munky (Korn) + Ra Díaz (Suicidal Tendencies) - "Zhurmë"