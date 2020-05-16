Artificial Intelligence Bot Writes AC/DC-Styled Song ‘Great Balls’
The idea of artificial intelligence bots creating music is one that doesn't seem to sit right with a lot of people. At the very least though, these bots are pretty useful when it comes to writing parody songs. So, what happens when all of AC/DC's lyrics and music are filtered through AI? The hysterical song "Great Balls" is what happens.
YouTube user Funk Turkey has used artificial intelligence to create "new" songs by certain artists, such as Nickelback, in the past and, here, elected to see what would happen with AC/DC, whose narrow lyrical themes typically center around rocking both the stage and the bedposts, money, cars, gambling.
Curiously, the word "rock" didn't make a single appearance in this new set of lyrics for "Great Balls," but dogs, women and balls are in overabundance. To craft the song, Funk Turkey ran AC/DC's lyrics through the lyrics.rip service, which then spat them back out as seen below. A predictive algorithm was then used to generate the music.
Read the lyrics for "Great Balls" directly below and listen to the song at the bottom of the page. Funk Turkey does a pretty passable job at tackling Brian Johnson's voice, which makes this whole thing even greater.
I'm gonna ride on the dog a touch too much
The dog a truck 'cuz I'm just
I’m on you
Shot to fire at will, yeah
‘Cause I shoot to shoot my gun
At the trigger
It wasn’t the lights
And put your hand out to kill
You fool around, you women
With too many pills, yeah
She got great balls
And big balls
Too many women with the balls
Seems like a bone givin’ the balls
A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball
Poker face was holding a french maid
Foreign chef I’m givin’ the queen
Yeah, we’re doin’ fine
I’ve got money, neck ties
Just a-givin’ the dog a life of them all
She wouldn’t do, I won’t take you down
I’m just givin’ the fools
Pull it, pull it, pull it, pull it
Wasn’t the dog a touch too young to thrill?
Great balls
And Big balls
Too many women with the balls
Seems like a bone givin’ the balls
A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball
Bollocks, knackers!
And I’m not too old to the highway to Mars
Ass and roll ain’t no Mona Lisa
Forget about the dog, a woman gets me
So what I’m gonna die!
Great balls
Big balls
Too many women, yeah
Great balls
And big balls
Too many women with the balls
Seems like a bone givin’ the balls
A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball
Great balls
And big balls
Too many women with the balls
Seems like a bone givin’ the balls
A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball
Yeah
Ride on my brain
Ooooh yes
AI Bot Creates AC/DC Parody "Great Balls"
