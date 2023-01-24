Artist Calls Out Escape the Fate for Ripping Off His Cover Art for a Different Band

Escape the Fate have been called out after the artwork they have been using to tease the new single "H8 Myself" closely mirrored that of the single artwork used by the band Dead Letter Circus for their 2010 song "Cage." Bringing the similarities to attention was artist Cameron Gray, who initially created the "Cage" artwork and claims that he was approached by the band about his album art, only to recently see a variation on his imagery turn up promoting Escape the Fate's upcoming single.

"Disappointed to find out today of a large band that I’ve enjoyed and admired for years ripping off my art, especially after they approached me to enquire [sic] about my album art," stated Gray in a Facebook posting. "I always keep these things private but this one stings quite a lot as it was artwork I created for Warner Bros and Dead Letter Circus who I have a deep love and respect for since they helped me become who I am today. And personally as I’ve gotten older I’ve become sick of protecting peoples shitty behaviour."

Gray then proceeded to show the original Dead Letter Circus "Cage" artwork side-by-side with the new Escape the Fate "H8 Myself" artwork.

As seen, the Dead Letter Circus cover on the right features a figure minus a face with the face piece being held in a hand looking back at the body. The Escape the Fate artwork also features a faceless figure holding a face looking back in return, but tape has been placed over the eyes of the face looking back and the band's logo sits in between the two figures.

The Escape the Fate artwork in question was teasing the new song "H8 Myself" for a Jan. 27 release, but at press time, teases of the single with the artwork no longer appear on the band's website or social media platforms. That, however, has not stopped commenters from posting Gray's commentary on other Escape the Fate Facebook posts.

Escape the Fate are ramping up to new music after previously releasing 2021's Chemical Warfare album. Things have been quiet with Dead Letter Circus on the new music front, with the band most recently issuing a self-titled set in 2018.