As I Lay Dying Announce 2020 Tour With Whitechapel + Shadow of Intent
As I Lay Dying have just announced a U.S. tour with support from Whitechapel and Shadow of Intent.
As I Lay Dying have been going strong since reuniting, following vocalist Tim Lambesis' release from prison in late 2016. Having already sold out multiple tours, the metalcore giants will hit the road with one of deathcore's biggest bands in Whitechapel.
Whitechapel recently released The Valley, which delves deep into the dark history of vocalist Phil Bozeman. "Phil has been upfront in his lyrics in the past about hardships he endured in his life as a child, and I believe with this record we tried to paint a better picture of that," says Whitechapel guitarist Alex Wade. "I feel our music is Phil's release from his past, being able to get it out and speak about it, and hopefully anyone who hears it that may have gone through similar experiences can find some release in it as well."
Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets will go on sale March 6 at 10AM local time.
May 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto
May 21 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater
May 23 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
May 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's
May 26 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
May 28 - Destin, FL - Rock Destin
May 29 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
May 30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
June 1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
June 2 - Richmond, VA - The National
June 3 - New York, NY - Gramercy
June 5 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
June 6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
June 7 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
June 9 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre
June 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
June 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
June 12 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
June 13 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
June 14 - Wichita, KS - Wave
June 15 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
June 16 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's
June 17 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
June 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
June 20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
