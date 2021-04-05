Ash Costello of New Years Day to Perform Live at WrestleMania 37

WWE has confirmed exclusively to Loudwire that Ash Costello of New Years Day will be performing live at this year’s WrestleMania. Costello, who provided vocals for Rhea Ripley’s entrance music “Brutality,” will sing Ripley down to the ring before her Mania match for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Rhea Ripley will fight current Raw Women’s Champion Asuka for the title this weekend (April 10 + 11) at WrestleMania. The two-day Showcase of the Immortals will be WWE’s first show in front of a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, with sources reporting that a socially distanced crowd of up to 25,000 fans will be in attendance at Tampa Bay’s outdoor Raymond James Stadium.

“I think Ash is absolutely amazing,” Ripley told Loudwire in a 2020 interview. “Being able to hear that when I’m coming out, it really does put me into the mindset that I’m going into a mosh pit and I’m ready to rock out and beat people up.”

Costello and Ripley hung out together back in 2019, chatting with WWE about "Brutality" and being inspired by creative people:

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka will take place on the second night of WrestleMania. WWE fans can watch WrestleMania on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network around the globe.