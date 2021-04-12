Watch Ash Costello of New Years Day Play Rhea Ripley to the Ring at WrestleMania

Ash Costello of New Years Day returned to the stage over the weekend to play WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley to the ring at WrestleMania 37. Costello performed “Brutality” for a socially distanced crowd at Raymond James Stadium, setting the mood for Ripley’s victory over former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka.

With pyro lighting up the Tampa Bay sky, Ripley’s entrance was one of the more epic moments from WrestleMania 37. Having lent her vocals to the studio version of Ripley’s entrance music, Costello got to break her COVID live performance dry spell with a vicious rendition of “Brutality.”

The band actually wore Rhea Ripley’s own jackets while playing “Brutality,” with Costello and the boys showing off the leather in a backstage interview post-match. “I loved every second of it,” Ripley said of the band’s performance. “I was really trying to soak it all in and trying not to cry, to be honest.”

Rhea Ripley got her WrestleMania moment: WrestleMania 37 Exclusive, April 11, 2021

“This is so surreal watching the wrestlers walk into the stadium past a screaming crowd,” Costello posted before her big performance. “I thought I knew what a big rock show was, today I realized I’m about to find out what playing the biggest stage of them all feels like! And I’m so excited to share this experience with you and the 30,000 people in the stadium.”

Watch Ash Costello play Rhea Ripley to the ring in the video above. To watch the full replay of WrestleMania 37, head over to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network across the globe.