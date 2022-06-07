Halestorm Book Fall 2022 U.S. Tour With The Warning + New Years Day
Halestorm are one of the hardest touring bands in the business, and they've just added even more shows for the fall of 2022 as they continue to support their newly released album, Back From the Dead.
"FREAKS! We're having so much fun playing shows for you again, we thought we'd do some more," exclaimed the band. "We're so excited to announce we're hitting the road in September with our friends The Warning and New Years Day."
For The Warning, the sibling rockers continue to tour off their 2021 EP Mayday, which most recently spawned the single "Money." New Years Day, meanwhile, are currently in the studio with Scott Stevens and Mitch Marlow working on their next full-length album, which should be announced prior to the fall dates.
See all the dates, cities and venues for the run listed below. The pre-sale for the tour starts tomorrow (June 8) at 10AM local time (CODE: BRIGHTSIDE). Get additional ticketing info via Halestorm, The Warning or New Years Day's respective websites.
Halestorm / The Warning / New Years Day 2022 Tour
Sept. 21 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
Sept. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival
Sept. 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
Sept. 28 - New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore
Sept. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center
Oct. 01 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Selena Auditorium
Oct. 02 - Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Hall
Oct. 04 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center
Oct. 06 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Oct. 08 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival