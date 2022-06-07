Halestorm Book Fall 2022 U.S. Tour With The Warning + New Years Day

Halestorm are one of the hardest touring bands in the business, and they've just added even more shows for the fall of 2022 as they continue to support their newly released album, Back From the Dead.

"FREAKS! We're having so much fun playing shows for you again, we thought we'd do some more," exclaimed the band. "We're so excited to announce we're hitting the road in September with our friends The Warning and New Years Day."

For The Warning, the sibling rockers continue to tour off their 2021 EP Mayday, which most recently spawned the single "Money." New Years Day, meanwhile, are currently in the studio with Scott Stevens and Mitch Marlow working on their next full-length album, which should be announced prior to the fall dates.

See all the dates, cities and venues for the run listed below. The pre-sale for the tour starts tomorrow (June 8) at 10AM local time (CODE: BRIGHTSIDE). Get additional ticketing info via Halestorm, The Warning or New Years Day's respective websites.

Halestorm / The Warning / New Years Day 2022 Tour

Sept. 21 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Sept. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Sept. 28 - New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore

Sept. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center

Oct. 01 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Selena Auditorium

Oct. 02 - Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Hall

Oct. 04 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center

Oct. 06 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

