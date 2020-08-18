Asking Alexandria singer Danny Worsnop has taken another turn with his solo music, covering the soulful alt-pop crossover hit "Crazy" from Gnarls Barkley.

Never one to be pigeonholed, the vocalist may have started out a scene kid, but he's branched out in recent years with a country-inspired record, has ventured more straight-up but soulful rock of late and now he's showing even more of the soulful side of his voice taking on the hugely successful 2006 breakout single from Gnarls Barkley.

The video for "Crazy" is a simplistic one, with Worsnop in a vocal booth with his headphones on recording the track. And, as you can see, he's feeling the infectious beat of the song as he lays down the vocals. Check out the clip below.

In 2006, "Crazy" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while also hitting No. 7 on the Alternative Airplay chart. The song was certified four times platinum in the U.S. and won the Grammy for Best Urban/Alternative Performance in 2007. It was also nominated for Record of the Year at the 2007 Grammy Awards. In the years since its release, "Crazy" has been covered by The Violent Femmes, Billy Idol, The Raconteurs, Butch Walker, Maroon 5, The Zutons, The Kooks, Prince, Pink, The Neighbourhood, Kacey Musgraves and a wealth of others.

Danny Worsnop, "Crazy"